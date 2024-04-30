ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ACCO Brands worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $483,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

