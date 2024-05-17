Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 113,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 136,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 22.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Recommended Stories

