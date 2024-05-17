Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPSC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,001 shares of company stock worth $152,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IPSC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 51,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,994. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.