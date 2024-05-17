Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $280.71 and last traded at $280.33. Approximately 1,565,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,324,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $512.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

