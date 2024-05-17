Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.61. 748,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,096,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Capmk lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.