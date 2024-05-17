SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 30,924 shares.The stock last traded at $146.37 and had previously closed at $146.45.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

