Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 96,127 shares.The stock last traded at $45.31 and had previously closed at $44.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 432.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

