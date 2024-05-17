Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 473,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.