Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 3.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 871,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,269,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Humacyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

