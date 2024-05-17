NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.06. 2,396,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,572,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.19 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

