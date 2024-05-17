AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.46

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 226600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.