Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.02

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 25285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $20,415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 595.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

