Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 4.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.81. 407,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,244,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 47.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 43.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 47.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

