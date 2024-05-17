Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,242,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,114 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $28.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,307,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after buying an additional 848,375 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after buying an additional 601,728 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
