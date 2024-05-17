Qtum Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00005577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $390.04 million and approximately $47.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.29 or 0.04631054 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00054577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,154,092 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

