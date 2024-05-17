Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.75

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1715946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

