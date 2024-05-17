Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Immix Biopharma Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of IMMX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.