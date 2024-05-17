Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of IMMX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

