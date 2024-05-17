iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 991,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 535,858 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $23.95.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

