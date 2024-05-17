Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 472,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

