Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

