Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

