Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

