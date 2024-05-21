The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.38).

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,086.50 ($13.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.07. The firm has a market cap of £10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4,152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 839.20 ($10.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

