The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.38).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGE
The Sage Group Price Performance
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.