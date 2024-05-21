Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Radware Stock Performance
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
