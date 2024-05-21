Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Radware alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.73 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.