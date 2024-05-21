SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.