BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

