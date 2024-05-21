OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.40 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.