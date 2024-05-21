Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

