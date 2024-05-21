SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

