NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.