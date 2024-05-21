Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.50.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

MBIN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

