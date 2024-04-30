Investment House LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,397.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

