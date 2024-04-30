Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.47.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roku by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Roku by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

