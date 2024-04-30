iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

