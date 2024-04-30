Investment House LLC Sells 117 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

