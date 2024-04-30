Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,601.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 768,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,667,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

