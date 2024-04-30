Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after acquiring an additional 829,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after buying an additional 56,284 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

