Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $225.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,146. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

