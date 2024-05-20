World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $187.92 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $187.92 million and $2.18 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00056218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000978 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,416,675 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.