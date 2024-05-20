Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $0.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,485,372 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,450,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0060397 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
