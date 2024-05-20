Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $0.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,485,372 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,450,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0060397 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

