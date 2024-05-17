Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 8,611 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. 1,827,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

