Robert Hill Acquires 10,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,350.00 ($22,748.34).
Viva Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Viva Energy Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Energy Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.