Robert Hill Acquires 10,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEAGet Free Report) insider Robert Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,350.00 ($22,748.34).

Viva Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

