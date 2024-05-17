AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 672,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 484,690 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.80.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.