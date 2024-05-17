Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 11,181 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,716. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

