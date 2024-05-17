National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.73

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $188.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

