Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 858,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.92. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.