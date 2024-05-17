Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.95. 11,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group



Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

