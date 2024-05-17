Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 1,254,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,249. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

