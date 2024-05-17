Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.5 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $513.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.