Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.5 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $513.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.19.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.