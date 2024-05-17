Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %

CHE stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.